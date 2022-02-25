Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,131 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 76,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 20,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $342.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.37 and its 200-day moving average is $360.14. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.