Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 18,389 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AON were worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,663,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON opened at $288.13 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.02 and a 200-day moving average of $290.78.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,581. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.