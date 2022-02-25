Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 24,693 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,693 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 133.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $307.53 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.22 and a 12-month high of $328.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

