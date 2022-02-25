Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 25,819 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,819 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Farfetch worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth $192,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $69.21.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

