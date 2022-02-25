Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 33,566 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,566 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.26% of SiTime worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 120.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 9.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $620,631.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,475 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,013. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $194.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 295.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

