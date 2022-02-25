Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,250 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,419 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of F5 Networks worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $635,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after buying an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 87.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV opened at $198.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $50,578.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

About F5 Networks (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.