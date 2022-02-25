Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE MO opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.