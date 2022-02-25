Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,619 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 435,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 31,564 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after buying an additional 477,474 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 46.1% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,073,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 1,284,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.