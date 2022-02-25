TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Announces Earnings Results

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TMST traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,710. The stock has a market cap of $806.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.99. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 179,928 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 57,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.