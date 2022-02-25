TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Announces Earnings Results

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of TMST traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,710. The stock has a market cap of $806.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.99. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.