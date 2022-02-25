TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Price Up 12.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.90. 12,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 753,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.
The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. TimkenSteel’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $779.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.