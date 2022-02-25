TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Price Up 12.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.90. 12,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 753,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. TimkenSteel’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $779.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.