Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Titan Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNMCF)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

