Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 5,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 44,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Titan Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
The firm has a market cap of C$87.56 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52.
About Titan Mining (TSE:TI)
Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.
