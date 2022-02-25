TLW Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.6% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $17.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,044.22. 93,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,161.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,322.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.