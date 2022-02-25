Tokenlon Network Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.13 Million (LON)

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Tokenlon Network Token has a market cap of $47.15 million and $4.13 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002696 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tokenlon Network Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00035278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00109007 BTC.

About Tokenlon Network Token

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 116,298,815 coins and its circulating supply is 44,559,365 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official website is tokenlon.im/lon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

Buying and Selling Tokenlon Network Token

