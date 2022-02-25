TokenPay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $95,321.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $829,261.94 and $95,321.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,245.48 or 0.99968586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022571 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002161 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016442 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.93 or 0.00308040 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

