Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.16% of Tompkins Financial worth $37,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of TMP opened at $76.99 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

