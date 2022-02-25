Toncoin (TON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.88 Million

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 10% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $3.88 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00005645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.89 or 0.07037364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,329.23 or 1.00030738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.