TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Position Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,219 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.80% of TopBuild worth $53,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Creative Planning boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in TopBuild by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLD stock opened at $202.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

