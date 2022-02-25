Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Reaches $42.76 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $42.76 or 0.00107527 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $47.03 million and $66.61 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,827.79 or 0.07110334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.31 or 1.00025543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048258 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

