Tornado (TCORE) Market Cap Hits $284,098.41

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for about $47.35 or 0.00121114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $284,098.41 and approximately $189.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.81 or 0.06903204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,066.45 or 0.99926728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

