Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.11.

Several research firms have commented on TOU. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$47.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$22.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,866,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,223,997.93. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $590,332 over the last quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

