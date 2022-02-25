TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.07.
TPI Composites stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.52.
In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after acquiring an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 722,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 201,384 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TPI Composites (Get Rating)
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
