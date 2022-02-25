TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after acquiring an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 722,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 201,384 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.