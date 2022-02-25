Traders Buy High Volume of Medallion Financial Put Options (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,874 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,061% compared to the average volume of 937 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.