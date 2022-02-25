Traders Buy High Volume of Republic Services Call Options (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,888 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,492% compared to the average volume of 150 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,175. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Republic Services by 237.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after acquiring an additional 743,575 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Republic Services by 625.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,327,000 after acquiring an additional 519,826 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

