Tranchess (CHESS) Market Capitalization Achieves $54.61 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $54.61 million and $20.78 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,067.93 or 0.99930516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00068610 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00023381 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015896 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00306511 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,168,074 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

