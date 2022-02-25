TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research firms have commented on TAC. TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $4,301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 237,076 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TransAlta by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.