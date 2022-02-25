TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$19.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.45.

TSE RNW traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.13. 369,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.81. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.