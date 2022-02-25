TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$19.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.45.

TSE RNW traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.13. 369,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.81. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

