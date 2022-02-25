Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Up to $72.29

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.29, but opened at $75.38. Transcat shares last traded at $75.19, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $570.84 million, a PE ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.46.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 53,670 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Transcat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 87,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 43,905 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

