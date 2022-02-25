TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $189.78

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.78 ($2.58) and traded as high as GBX 239.90 ($3.26). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 239 ($3.25), with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

TGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($4.01) to GBX 320 ($4.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.96) to GBX 375 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 224.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.78. The firm has a market cap of £173.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.