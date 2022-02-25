TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for TransMedics Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

TMDX stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

In related news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 248,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

