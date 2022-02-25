TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 1,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $462.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

