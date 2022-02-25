TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

