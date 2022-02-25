Travel + Leisure Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travel + Leisure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

TNL opened at $55.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.04. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.