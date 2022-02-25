Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Issues Earnings Results

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. 5,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,800. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

