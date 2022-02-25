Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.16, but opened at $26.10. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 754 shares.

The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.8% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 758,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 191,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

