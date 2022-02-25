Treat DAO Market Cap Reaches $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00043325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.94 or 0.07040510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,217.62 or 0.99753547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00048178 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

