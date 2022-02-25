Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Trading Up 2%

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) was up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 19,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 13,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TREVF shares. lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

