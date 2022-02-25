Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TCN stock opened at C$19.35 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$20.03. The firm has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

