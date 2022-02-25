Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Trinseo worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $124,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 37.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,363. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TSE opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $76.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

