Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.