Trollcoin (TROLL) Achieves Market Cap of $233,718.06

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $233,718.06 and $5.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,464.09 or 1.00098012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00071575 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00023651 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016585 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00308310 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

