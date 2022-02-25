TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Up 3.7%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 55,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 82,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.
TRU Precious Metals Company Profile (CVE:TRU)
