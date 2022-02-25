Truist Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

RRC stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,302 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,254,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

