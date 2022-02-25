Truist Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. TJX Companies has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $77.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

