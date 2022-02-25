Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $27,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after buying an additional 383,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after purchasing an additional 924,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $59.21 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.