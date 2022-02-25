Truist Financial Comments on Penumbra, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penumbra in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst D. Rescott forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $215.75 on Friday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $193.62 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.26 and a 200-day moving average of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 237.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,309,000 after purchasing an additional 136,248 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

