Truist Financial Lowers BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Hold

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 2,451,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,716. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $548.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.58.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144,240 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,339,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 312,552 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,514,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,545 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,406,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 815,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.