Truist Financial Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $230.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.99. The stock had a trading volume of 150,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a 12 month low of $107.50 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -86.21 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Carvana by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Carvana by 16.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

