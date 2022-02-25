Truist Financial Weighs in on Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.39). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

ARQT stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,938 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 268,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $411,094. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

