Truist Financial Weighs in on EVO Payments, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for EVO Payments in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVOP. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $23.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -263.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $37,047,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in EVO Payments by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,498,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 679,936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,845,000 after purchasing an additional 666,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $14,343,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.